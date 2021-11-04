You'd pay $30 more for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's covered by a 90-day warrnaty, although it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 1167 MB/s speeds
- up to 6000 sq ft coverage
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: DECO P9 3R
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $20 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 4,500 sq. ft. coverage
- works w/ Alexa
- dual-band
- Model: DECO M3(3-PACK)
You'd pay twice this elsewhere for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by blueboxsales via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: TPEXTN300-RB
Clip the on page coupon to get the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.1p Support and IGMP Snooping
- 5 x 10/100/1000 Mb/s Gigabit Ethernet
- Model: TL-SG105
That's $10 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.) Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for other open-box units or refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
That's $44 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bluedealz-com via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
Most major retailers charge $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
It's a buck under our mention from June, $10 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 Gigabit ports
- supports desktop or wall mount placement
- plug and play
- Model: GS305
- UPC: 606449140088
That's $3 under our refurb mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $85 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
- Model: 88LP000CH000
Save up $25. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. You'll pay about the same price elsewhere for models with less powerful graphics cards and they don't include the GeForce Now subscription (valued at $49.99 if purchased separately). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
It's tied with our July mention as the lowest price we've seen for a single unit. It's the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- UL certified
- remote control via Kasa app
- voice control
- Model: HS220
It's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
- Model: HS200P3
It's $18 under what you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- adjustable brightness and color
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: KL130
That's $6 under our June mention, $26 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- remote access via the Kasa Smart app
- adjustable brightness
- fade on / off options
- voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana
- Model: HS220P3
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|22%
|--
|$140
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register