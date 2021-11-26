That's a savings of $280 and a great price in general for a 4K smart TV of this size. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh
- 3 HDMI ports
- Android OS
- Model: 70S434
-
It's a savings of $501 off list.
- 4K resolution
- HDR Pro Pack featuring Dolby Vision
- Roku Smart TV platform
- Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: 75S535
- UPC: 846042016155
That's the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal we could find now by $60.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports & USB port
- Model: 55S435
- UPC: 846042016889
That's the best price we could find by $50, although most major retailers charge around $1,200.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Roku OS
- works w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65R635
- UPC: 846042015219
That is a savings of $120 off the list and a good price for a 40" smart TV.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- Roku Smart TV (with Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- works w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI
- Model: 40S325
Similar versions cost around $30 on Amazon.
- remote control & 360° rotatable
- built-in low noise front-amplifier
- UHF/VHF channels are receivable
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
The Best Buy Black Friday Sale is now live online. Shop for everything from TVs to toys, with everything included at their lowest prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Take up to 40% off these sets, putting them at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Best Buy
- LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet for $39.99 (pictured, $10 off)
It's a savings of $500 off list, $100 under our mention from 5 days ago, and the best price we could find.
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
That's the best price we could find by $50.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Dolby Digital
- movies, music, and TV sound modes
- HDMI & optical inputs
- wall mounting kit
- Model: TS6
It's $37 under mention from August and the best deal we've seen.
- In Mariana Blue (pictured) or Arctic White.
- The 256GB is $219.99 ($80 off).
- Sold by TCL Direct US via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdraggon 665 octa-core processor
- 6.53" 1080x2340 touchscreen
- 48 MP quad rear camera and 16MP front camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: 10L
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Dolby Digital
- movies, music, and TV sound modes
- HDMI & optical inputs
- wall mounting kit
- Model: TS6
Clip the $40 off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TCL Direct-US via Amazon.
- replaces WiFi router and extender
- covers up to 4,500-sq. ft.
- Mu-Mimo and multi-device support
- includes 3 WiFi units
- TCL app control
- dual-band
- Model: MS1G
