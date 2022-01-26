That is the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 3-Pack is available for $59.99 (a low by at least $10).
- 802.11ac
- 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band
- transfer up to 867Mbps over 5GHz & 300Mbps over 2.4GHz
- each has aRJ45 Gigabit Ethernet (WAN) and RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet (LAN) ports
- Model: MS1G-2DLCUS3-2
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Clip the 50% extra savings coupon and apply code "238PQ5YS" to save $46. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HechproductsUS via Amazon.
- 802.11ax
- 4 antennas
- OFDMA technology
- MU-MIMO technology
- Model: AX1800
It's $5 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- 256GB RAM
- up to 10 hours of use per full charge
- Model: MF928
Clip the $40 off on page coupon and apply code "1HNKWIFI" to save $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mluyuus via Amazon.
- covers up to 1,501-sq. ft.
- simultaneously supports 20 devices
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1625Mbps on both 5GHz bands; 750Mbps on 2.4GHz
- 1.8GHz 64-bit CPU
- 1 WAN; 4 LAN gigabit ports
- Alexa-compatible
- Model: Archer A20 V3
It's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 82H900EDUS
That is a savings of $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 2500:1 contrast ratio
- game mode
- HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs and 3.5mm output
- Model: LU32R590CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276301075
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4K resolution
- HDR Pro Pack featuring Dolby Vision
- Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: 55S546
That is the best price we could find by $62. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840 x 2160 (4K)
- Roku OS
- 4 HDMI ports (one is ARC), USB port, Ethernet port, headphone jack, optical digital audio, RCA, and RF ports
- Model: 50S431
That's $3 less than most stores charge and a very low price for brand name headphones. Buy Now at eBay
- In Phantom Black or Sunrise Purple.
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- call & music controls
- 3 sizes of earcaps
- 10Hz to 23KHz frequency response
- Model: SOCL300
It's a savings of $181 off list and the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- 4 HDMI ports
- USB port
- Model: 55S431
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|60%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register