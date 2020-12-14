New
Szul · 31 mins ago
$277 $389
free shipping
It's a savings of $672 off the list price. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 14K white gold
- durable push back posts
- H-I color; I2-I3 clarity
- Model: ERF60780
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/21/2020
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Szul · 2 wks ago
Szul Black Friday Deals
75% to 95% off
free shipping
Save on rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more with prices from $11. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 5x3mm Tanzanite and Diamond Twist Ring in 10K rose gold for $349 (low by $18).
Amazon · 4 days ago
CO-Z 2-Liter Professional Ultrasonic Cleaner
$56 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "COZDUC2L" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
Features
- digital display
- made of stainless steel
- 68-175°F cleaning temperature
- Model: DUC-1002-00
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Jewelry at Macy's
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on over 5,500 jewelry items including earrings, bracelets, rings, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping is free with orders of $25 or more (otherwise, opt for pickup).
- Pictures is the Macy's 4-TCW Diamond Tennis Bracelet in 14k White Gold for $2,639.70 ($6,561.20 off).
Szul · 1 wk ago
Szul Cyber Monday Sale
up to 93% off
free shipping
Take up to 93% off earrings, pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 5mm All Natural Ruond Ruby Stud Earrings in .925 Sterling Silver for $19.99 ($79 off).
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Jomashop Black Friday Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $100
Save on over 200 watches, sunglesses, and more by applying the coupon codes found on individual product pages. Shop Now at Jomashop
Tips
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
