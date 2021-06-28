Szul 2-TCW Diamond Solitaire Earrings in 14K White Gold for $1,999
exclusive
New
Szul · 28 mins ago
Szul 2-TCW Diamond Solitaire Earrings in 14K White Gold
$1,999 $4,449
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

At $4,880 off list, that's a savings of more than 70% and a low by $1,496. Buy Now at Szul

Features
  • SI1 to SI2 clarity
  • G to H color
  • screw back
  • Model: ERF60642
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/4/2021
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul Szul
Women's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Szul 70% -- $1999 Buy Now