Szul 2-TCW Diamond Solitaire Earrings in 14K White Gold for $1,999

Szul · 28 mins ago
$1,999 $4,449
free shipping
At $4,880 off list, that's a savings of more than 70% and a low by $1,496. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- SI1 to SI2 clarity
- G to H color
- screw back
- Model: ERF60642
Details
Expires 7/4/2021
Amazon · 3 days ago
Zhye Disposable Ear Piercing Gun 12-Pc. Kit
$4.99 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off when you apply coupon code "9AEIF52H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zhye via Amazon.
Features
- 12 disposable piercing guns with studs
- 12 alcohol prep pads
- individually packed and sterilized
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Men's Mariner Bracelet in Yellow Gold Ion Plate
$8.99 $31
free shipping
Apply code "DNEWS446621" to get the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- lobster clasp
Szul · 4 days ago
Szul Three-Stone Diamond Jewelry Closeout Sale
Deals from $107
free shipping
Save on a variety of rings, necklaces, and earrings. Buy Now at Szul
- 1/2-tcw 3-Stone Diamond Tear Drop Pendant in 14K White Gold for $340 ($659 off).
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Codilo Sun and Moon Drop Earrings
$13 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "2GGTUMM4" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Codilo Jewelry via Amazon.
Features
- assymetrical
- 2.76" length
Szul · 5 days ago
1-1/2-tcw. Diamond Bracelet
$1,099 $2,999
free shipping
That's a $1,900 savings. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 14K two-tone gold
