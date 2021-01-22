exclusive
New
Szul · 1 hr ago
Szul 1-TCW Round Diamond Solitaire Earrings
$725 $1,999
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

That's a savings of $1,274. Buy Now at Szul

Features
  • G to H color
  • SI1 to SI2 clarity
  • set in 14K white gold
  • screw back posts
  • Model: ERF59261
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/28/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul Szul
Women's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Szul 63% -- $725 Buy Now