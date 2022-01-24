New
Szul · 1 min ago
$648 $1,999
free shipping
That is $2,351 under the list price and a really good price for 1-TCW diamond studs. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- G to H color
- SI1 to SI2 clarity
- set in 14K white gold
- screw back posts
- Model: ERF59261
Details
Expires 1/24/2022
Published 1 min ago
