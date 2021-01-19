exclusive
New
Szul · 16 mins ago
Szul 1-TCW Diamond Halo Earrings
$638 $749
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

It's a savings of $861 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Szul

Features
  • 14K white gold
  • 12-13 clarity
  • I-j color
  • Model: ERF55093
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/25/2021
    Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul Szul
Women's Valentine's Day
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Szul 57% -- $638 Buy Now