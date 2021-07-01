Szul 1-TCW Diamond Bezel Pendant in 14K White Gold for $1,299

At $1,700 off, that's a saving of nearly 60%. Buy Now
- 18" chain with spring-ring clasp
- I2 to I3 clarity
- J to L color
- Model: PDF60800D
-
Expires 7/6/2021
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
At $4,880 off list, that's a savings of more than 70% and a low by $1,496. Buy Now at Szul
- SI1 to SI2 clarity
- G to H color
- screw back
- Model: ERF60642
Find deep discounts on a variety of watches, eyewear, jewelry and more. Plug, bag free shipping with coupon code "CLFSHIP" (an additional savings of $5.99 for orders under $99). Shop Now at Ashford
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Men's Achieve Watch for $35 (low by $8).
Apply code "LUXURY15" to save an extra 15% off already discounted items. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Szul 1 1/2-TCW Diamond Solitaire Earrings for $934.15 after coupon ($4,065 off list).
Take half off when you apply coupon code "9AEIF52H". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zhye via Amazon.
- 12 disposable piercing guns with studs
- 12 alcohol prep pads
- individually packed and sterilized
Apply coupon code "80OFFKOSINER" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by Promisy via Amazon.
- 14K gold plated
- hypoallergenic
Two days ago, SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, returning three American NASA astronauts and one Japanese JAXA astronaut back to Earth after a successful mission on the International Space Station. If - like us - you're a bit star-struck (see what we did there?) by these intrepid explorers, why not write to them to express that admiration and maybe get a little something in return? Requests for astronaut autographs can be submitted in one of the two following ways:
Mail a letter to:
NASA Johnson Space Center
CB/Astronaut Office
Houston, TX 77058
Send a fax to:
(281) 244 - 8863 Shop Now
- No fax machine available? You can send the Astronaut Office a fax via email at 2812448863@rcfax.com.
- Need more astronaut talk in your life? The four most recently-returning astronauts will be holding a press conference on May 6, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET to discuss their mission in greater detail!
- requested via written letter or fax
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
Need something space-related to tide you over until today's SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink-28 satellite launch? How about a variety of books, podcasts, and audio clips from NASA - all for free? Maybe deep dive into NASA Hubble Space Telescope team's latest book (released just a week ago), or check out Perseverance Rover's clips of the first ever sound recorded on Mars, or relive history with JFK's speeches about venturing to the Moon. With so much to choose from, you're bound to find something to rock your world. Shop Now
- Click the categories in the left side menu to discover the podcasts and audio clips.
- 66 eBooks available in PDF, ePub, or Mobi format
- Mars audio from the Perseverance Rover and InSight Lander
- NASA sounds from historic spaceflights and current missions, including Discovery, the Apollo missions, and more
- 17 podcasts
- Third Rock: America's Space Station radio station stream
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register