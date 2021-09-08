New
Szul · 48 mins ago
$489 $799
free shipping
Save $310 off list price. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 14K white gold setting
- Model: XPR0050C1
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/13/2021
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Weiman Jewelry Cleaner 7-oz. Tub
$3.52 via Sub & Save
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 wk ago
U7 Monogram Necklace
$9.64
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 8% off on-page coupon to save a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love trendy jewelry but since it's a trend, I don't like to spend a lot on it. This necklace is great quality for a low price. I get compliments on it each time I wear it."
- Sold by U7 Jewelry via Amazon.
Features
- 20" to 22" chain
- 18K gold plated
Blue Nile · 2 days ago
Blue Nile Jewelry Sale
20% off
free shipping
Use coupon code "2021BLUE" for 20% off rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. Shop Now at Blue Nile
Tips
- Pictured is the Brushed and Polished Comfort Fit Wedding Ring in Black Tungsten Carbide (6mm) for $156 after coupon ($39 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Szul
|38%
|--
|$489
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register