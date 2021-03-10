New
eBay · 19 mins ago
SwissGear 13" Laptop Backpack
$12 in-cart $37
free shipping

Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $2 less than buying direct from VIP Outlet. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
Features
  • key clip
  • divider pockets
  • adjustable shoulder straps
  • Model: 2821
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptop Bags eBay SwissGear
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 68% -- $12 Buy Now