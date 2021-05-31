Swann Enforcer 4K Add-On Security Camera for $66
eBay · 43 mins ago
Certified Refurb Swann Enforcer 4K Add-On Security Camera
$66 $78
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER". You'd pay nearly twice that elsewhere for it new. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Swann via eBay
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
  • 90° viewing angle
  • night vision up to 130ft
  • 3840x2160 (4K) video resolution
  • Model: SOPRO-4KRL-US
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
