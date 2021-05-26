Suncast Smart Tube 225-Foot Hideaway Hose Cabinet for $50 for Ace Rewards Members
Ace Hardware · 25 mins ago
Suncast Smart Tube 225-Foot Hideaway Hose Cabinet
$50 for Ace Rewards Members $60
Members get this for $40 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • 225-foot hose capacity
  • made of resin
  • Model: SMT212B
  • Expires 5/31/2021
