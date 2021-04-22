That's at least $15 less than most retailers. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick up in store to avoid the shipping fee, which varies by location.
- resin construction
- accommodates up to a 175-foot 5/8" hose
- 2 hose hooks
- Model: CPLJNF17524
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Lime.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $6 on shipping, or orders over $35 ship free.
- 58-psi. max
- includes easy-on/off 3-jet adjustable nozzle w/ thumb lever operation
Save on trimmers, cultivators, leaf blowers, and lawn mowers. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower/Vacuum for $96.99 (low by $8, although most sellers charge $140 or more).
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
Ace Rewards members save up to $50 on select lawnmowers, blowers, trimmers, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Ego Power+ Professional Grade Leaf Blower/String Trimmer Kit for $250 for members (a low by $30).
That's the best price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping charges. Shipping varies by zip code.
- built-in hose guide
- 165-foot hose capacity
- made of resin
- free-standing
- Model: CPLWPT1652
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Shop over 200 items including bird feed from under a buck, insect killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, tools from $13, fertiliser from $17, lawn mowers from $260, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more
- Pictured is the Southern Resin Whiskey Barrel Planter for $14.99 (low by $20).
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
|Home Depot
|$25 (exp 10 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register