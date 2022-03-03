New
$4.99 $35
$4 shipping
It's a pretty cheap way to accessorize your GoPro. Includes a head mount, tripod mount, lens cleaner, finger mount point and shoot adapter, and articulating suction cup mount. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
eBay · 5 days ago
Rode VideoMic Go Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone
$50
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by at least $18 for this lightweight yet powerful mic. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- Integrated Rycote Lyre shock mounting
- rugged reinforced ABS construction
- 3.5mm mini-jack output
Amazon · 5 days ago
Eahthni Video Conference Lighting Kit
$13 $43
free shipping
Apply coupon code "70SD6FN9" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- three color modes
- 10 brightness settings
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 11th-Gen. i3 17.3" Laptop
$399 $549
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 82H900EDUS
