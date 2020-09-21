Use coupon code "5112720" to get it for $40 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Red or Green.
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty is included.
- 13.5-amp motor
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- generates up to 165mph airspeeds
- Model: SBJ803E
That's $4 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- includes 30 replacement blades
- 11" wide cutting path
- Model: MJ-HVR12E
It's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $6.49, but orders of $45 or more qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup is also available.)
- cuts branches up to 10"
- automatic chain lubrication system
- weighs 7.7-lbs.
- Model: SWJ699E
That's the lowest price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- pole extends to 9.4-feet
- cuts through branches up to 9.5" thick
- 0° to 30° multi-angle head
- Model: SWJ803E
It's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item usually ships within 5 to 7 days.
- 33" wand
- adjustable spray nozzle
- trigger safety lock
- Model: SPX1000
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Save big on a variety of products, including components, computers, peripherals, cell phones, smart home products, TVs, and more. Even better, some items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at around $1.
Save on thousands of items including clothing, outdoor gear, and home goods. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping adds $5.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more via code "SHIP89".
That's a very low shipped price for such a unit. Buy Now at IKEA
- measures 23 5/8" x 10 5/8" x 29 1/8"
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- modular w/ magnetic edges
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "452SHRT" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Assorted or Grey.
Use coupon code "545TMB" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at UntilGone
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned.
- compact to save space
- designed for up 13.2 lbs of laundry
- Model: EP24458US
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-amp motor
- auto shutoff
- extension wand
- 2-foot high pressure hose
- Model: SPX206E
Most stores charge $159 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- cultivates a row 16" wide
- Model: TJ604E
That's a $24 savings off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 13ft reach
- adjustable, pivoting head
- 4-amp motor
- rust-resistant steel blade
- Model: SJH902E
Most stores charge $210 or more. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 13-amp/2,000-watt brushless induction motor
- 5 quick-connect spray tips
- 35-ft. GFCI extension cord
- adjustable detergent dial
- 20-ft. high pressure hose
- 34" spray wand
- Model: SPX3500
