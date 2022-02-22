Bust grime without busting your wallet by applying coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this pressure washer for $103 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Snow Joe Factory Outlet via eBay.
- 5 Quick-Connect spray tips
- 54.1 fluid ounce detergent tank
- automatic shut off
- 20-foot hose
- 35-foot power cord with GFCI protection
- Model: SPX4003-ELT
Indulge in the most satisfying form of cleaning for $32 less than you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
- 1,600 PSI
- 1.45 GPM water flow
- extension wand
- 20 ft. high pressure hose
- Model: SPX205E-XT
Apply coupon code "433GQRAX" for a savings of $198. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and fulfilled by Smartless Inc via Amazon.
- built-in voltage regulator
- 3 charging methods: solar panel, wall plug, or car charger
- includes 2 110V AC outlets, 2 DC ports, 4 USB ports, & 1 Type-C PD 3.0 port
- Model: Hiker U500
Clip the $20 off on page coupon and apply code "DGCDC8T5" to save $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by PioneerOne via Amazon.
- 1.05-gal. gas tank
- 800W running watts/1,000 peak watts
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- converts an existing solar panel into a solar charger
- Usable input range between 5-45 Watts
- Reverse polarity and spark proof operation
Similar 2000W generators go for $100 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- 1650-watt of consistent running power and up to 2000-watt at peak performance
- two 120-Volt AC outlets and one 12-Volt DC outlet
- Model: 62002
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles. Plus get an extra 30% off when you apply code "ADIDASWINTER30" to orders of $55 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Duramo SL 2.0 Shoes for $50 ($15 low).
- $1,000 max discount.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount for items in eBay's Presidents' Day Sale. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
Shop over 100 used styles for office, gaming, and lounge. Why buy Herman Miller, especially with the higher prices even on used items? Because, not only are they made with comfort and posture in mind (good for your overall health), but they are made to last. A new model direct from Herman Miller would carry a 12-year warranty, almost unheard of in the industry. With that kind of guarantee, you know they are made with the highest quality materials. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair for $1,257 ($538 off list).
