eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Sun Joe 40V Cordless 3-in-1 Blower (Tool only)
$61 $72
free shipping

That's $38 off list and the lowest price we could find. Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay

  • Battery not included.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Snow Joe and Sun Joe via eBay.
  • 3-in-1 blower, vacuum, and mulcher
  • 200 mph max air speed
  • 6 speed settings
  • interchangeable tube
  • 16 gallon collection bag
  • up to 45 minutes of runtime
  • Model: iONBV-CT
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
