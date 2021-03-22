That's $15 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Red.
- Search "254109393586" to find it for the same price in Blue.
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay with a comprehensive 2-year Allstate warranty.
- up to 15-ft. reach
- 7-amp motor
- 8" Oregon cutting bar
- automatic lubrication
- Model: SWJ801E
That's $12 off list, and $3 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- extends to 7.2 feet
- cuts through branches up to 9.5" thick
- 0° to 30° multi-angle head
- 10" Oregon cutting bar
- Model: SWJ803E
That's the best shipped price we could find by $10 Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.8-Amp motor
- 20" stainless steel blade
- dual-handed safety switch
- Model: HJ22HTE-PRO
It's a low by $4, most stores charge $159 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- cultivates a row 16" wide
- Model: TJ604E
You'd pay around $5 to $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Snow Joe/Sun Joe via eBay, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- up to 14 feet of overhead reach
- Model: SWJ802E
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" spikes
- 5 aerating wheels
- Model: 45-0365
That's a shipped low by $6 and very low to the best price it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180° pivoting hose connector
- 360° rotating tap connector
- dial-in faucet settings
- Model: SJI-MFGA1
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobesano via eBay.
- It's available in size S at this price. Other sizes are $3 more.
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Save $2 over Tractor Supply's pickup price. Buy Now at Amazon
- biodegradable, non-toxic, and bleach-free
- Model: SPX-HDC1G
Use coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to drop the price to $18 less than our mention from last week, and $73 less than you'd pay for one in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2,000 PSI at 1.8 GPM
- 11.8-oz. onboard foam cannon
- auto shutoff
- 20ft high pressure hose
- 35ft power cord
- Model: SPX2003
Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get it $72 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1,800W/14.5-amp motor
- 40.6-oz. detergent tank
- 34" extension spray wand
- 5 quick-connect spray tips
- hose reel
- Model: SPX3001
Coupon code "DNEWS2026321" cuts the price – it's a $39 drop since yesterday's mention, and the best deal today, also by $39. Buy Now at UntilGone
- In several colors (Green pictured).
- 1,800W / 14.5-amp motor
- 1.76-GPM flow rate
- (2) 0.9L removable detergent tanks
- 20-foot hose & 34" extension spray wand
- 5 quick-connect spray nozzles
- Model: SPX3000
