That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 truck delivery fee.
- measures 36.5" x 18.75"
- 3 drawers; 2 doors
- includes 24" x 35" mirror
- Model: C50136M-SS
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in Distressed Java or White.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the truck delivery charge (varies by zip code).
- 4" backsplash
- 3 drawers and 1 cabinet
- 30" x 20" cultured stone top pre-drilled for 4" center set faucet
- Model: WSL30BHV
Apply coupon code "50VLMU16" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 27.5" x 15.7" Grey at this price.
- Sold by XX-KO via Amazon.
- super non-slip
- 160 suction cups
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Fair Isle Khaki
Apply code "40U6NYRM" to save at least $16. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wenkouban via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
Save on bedding, kitchen items, vacuums, outdoor items, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|42%
|--
|$199
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register