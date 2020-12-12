New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Style Selections 24" Weathered Single Sink Bathroom Vanity
$179 $349
pickup

That's a savings of $170 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $80 delivery fee.
Features
  • 22" x 27" mirror
  • soft-close doors
  • pre-drilled for 4" center set faucet kit
  • adjustable interior shelf and floor levelers
  • Model: 1464VM-24-288
↑ less
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/14/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 48% -- $179 Buy Now