Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's a low by $14. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- 4 in 1 screwdriver
- 9" level
- 10-foot tape measure
- retractable utility knife
- four precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR63695
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- include one 5.5" lil bar, one 7.5" ultra bar II, & one 9" trim/pry bar
- made of stainless steel
- Model: 91
You'd pay $10 elsewhere, before shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/10-gallon cartridge
- 10:1 thrust ratio
- Model: 102D 1/10GL
It's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rexbeti via Amazon.
- general household tool set
- compact carrying case
- Model: REX052
That's a low by at least $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 9.75" x 5.25" x 2"
- Chrome plated steel hammer
- Plastic molded storage case
- Brass punches, steel punches, plastic punches
- Model: 951900
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's a low by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- works with spline bolts, 6-point, 12-point, Torx, square, and more.
- Model: TW-MC12/4
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes a variety of the most commonly used 1" and 2" bits, specialty socket adapters, nut drivers, and magnetic screw guide
- Model: AR2039
Save on regular-priced tools, grills, smokers, Christmas decor, and more. The discount applies automatically in-cart. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get these prices. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on hand tools from $20, head lamps from $30, tool storage from $50, power tools from $119, fastening tools from $120, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Many items have additional offers as marked on page.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout 16." Impact-Resistant Poly Large Tool Box for $60 (low by $19).
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes four 8" stainless steel strips with adhesive backing
- Model: 162942
It's $101 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Oak or Cherry.
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
