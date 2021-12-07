It's a savings of at least $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- high carbon steel
- Model: 93-310
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Use coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" for $26 off list and a low by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- all metal drive channel
- 8-foot power cord
- flush nose design
- dual power lever
- Model: TRE550Z
- UPC: 076174058581, 013161052115, 013523076117
Use coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" for an extra 20% off and a low by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 4-in-1 tool for prying, splitting, board bending, and striking jobs
- heat-treated and tempered striking face
- 1-piece forged steel bar
- beveled nail slot
- textured grip
- Model: 55-120
Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" get this for $3 under the next best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 12-ft. tape measure and 7-oz. hammer
- 6" long nose pliers and 6" slip joint pliers
- 4-pc. mini screwdrivers
- 1/4-in. drive spinner handle and 10-pc. 1/4 in. drive specialty bits
- torpedo level and full picture hanging kit
- 8-pc. SAE hex keys and 8-pc. metric hex keys
- tote carrying case
- Model: STMT74101
Save on a small selection. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack for $165.12 ($4 low).
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
That's at least $40 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Tune Blue/Midnight or Black
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for $969 ($130 below factory sealed).
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's $6 under our mention from March, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $19. Buy Now at Home Depot
- tiered cantilever multi-level rolling system
- quick push to close
- lockable
- Model: 020800r
Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to get the best price we could find by $20, outside of CPO storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- assortment of 3/8" & 1/4" drive sockets w/ ratchets, extension bars, spark plug sockets, and carrying case
- Model: 92-824
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Nightfall.
- keeps drinks hot for up to 7 hours, cold for up to 10 hours, or iced for up to 30 hours
It's $14 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- leak-resistant lid doubles as 8-oz. cup
- double-wall vacuum insulation
- dishwasher safe
- rustproof
- BPA free
