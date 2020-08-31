Ace Rewards members get the lowest price we could find by $10. (It's free to sign up.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.12 shipping fee.
- automatic blade lock
- anti-glare blade
- frictionless base
- Model: STHT30825
Expires 8/31/2020
Save on pliers, pocket knives, thermometers, floor lifters, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- The banner states 30% off, but we found deeper discounts within.
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Grampa's Gardenware Co. via Amazon
That's $60 off list and a great price for a tool set of this size. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose pickup since shipping isn't available. (Truck delivery is available, but costs $79.)
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
It's a savings of $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- includes a variety of screwdrivers, hammers, pliers, wrenches, and more
- Model: 15002
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- powder-coated steel frame
- double attachment on each end to prevent tipping
- Model: H806S
Save 41% off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Depending on location, Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- Available in Blue or Taupe.
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Keeps food hot for 12 hours, or cold for 16 hours.
- Model: 10-01875-027
That's $2 better than our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- keeps drinks hot for 4 hours, cold for 5 hours or iced for 20 hours
- removable press
- Model: 10-01855-013
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 horsepower peak power
- 15 ft of reach (5 ft hose, 10 ft power cord)
- 3 pieces of extension wands
- reuseable filter
- Model: SL18115
$2.99 after savings.
