$45 $100
free shipping
After coupon code "DNSPHER", it's $5 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- tap any surface, or the included play pad, to create sounds, loops, and beats
- mimics the functions of digital drums, keyboards, and MIDI pad
- Model: SD01WRW2
Details
Guitar Center · 4 days ago
Guitar Center Holiday Coupon
15% off select items
free shipping
Shop guitars, pianos, drums, keyboards, and more. Coupon code "SAVE15" applies to select items priced $199 or more. (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Guitar Center
Tips
- Pictured is the Epiphone Limited Edition ES-335 PRO Electric Guitar for $424.15 after coupon ($75 off).
- Many items ship free, otherwise shipping starts at $4.99.
Woot! An Amazon Company · 3 wks ago
eMedia Essential Full-Size Guitar Pack
$60 $130
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- Sequoia full-size nylon-string acoustic guitar
- Gig bag, guitar strap, extra strings, and pick
- eMedia Guitar Method lessons software for Window and Mac computers
- Essential Acoustic Guitar DVD-video
- Model: EG04161
Daily Steals · 6 days ago
Costway 5.5-lb. Portable Washing Machine
$67 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "DNWSHN" to get the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- drainage tube
- clear lid
- 20" x 14" x 13"
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Massage Gaming Chair
$140 $150
free shipping
Apply code "CMLMB" to save $360 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- lumbar support
- headrest
- height adjustable
- 5-claw base
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
SuperFit Stationary Exercise Bike
$230 $250
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNSPIN" to save $270 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- silent belt
- 2-way adjustable non-slip handlebar
- 4-way padded seat
- adjustable resistance
Daily Steals · 6 days ago
Kids' 12" Balance Bike Scooter with Brakes and Bell
$49 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNKBIKE" to save a total of $150 off list and make this the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- ages 3 to 6
- adjustable seat and handlebar
