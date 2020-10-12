Use coupon code "PFALL15" and save $97 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 48.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution 4K UHD LCD display
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 60Hz refresh rate
- WiFi; Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in Chromecast w/ streaming apps
- 4 HDMI ports; 2 USB
- Model: XBR-49X800H
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: KD55X750H
That's $28 less than what most stores charge. Buy Now at Costco
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 120 Hz refresh rate / X-motion clarity
- 2 USB ports
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: XBR65X90CH
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- Signature due at time of delivery.
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR Support
- 120Hz refresh rate
- compatible with Goggle Assistant and Alexa
- 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports
- Android TV, downloadable apps, internet browsing, streaming interface, Netflix
- Model: XBR-65X950H
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. That's $150 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG
- Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- Smart apps (Netflix, Prime Video, etc.)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR65X900H
- UPC: 027242919730
- No warranty information is provided.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
Update: The price increased to $273.98. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
That's $17 less than you'd pay for this quantity in new condition elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by SavingsEmpire via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge list price of $59.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hawana Digital via eBay.
- access to exclusive online features
That's $78 less than a new model costs at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Add to cart to bag this price.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- In Black.
- Bluetooth
- Noise cancellation
- Extra bass
- Microphone
- Adjustable headband
- Model: WHCH700N/B
- UPC: 027242908727
