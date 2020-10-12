New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Sony X800H Series 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Android TV (2020)
$551 $648
free shipping

Use coupon code "PFALL15" and save $97 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • 48.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution 4K UHD LCD display
  • HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • WiFi; Bluetooth 4.2
  • built-in Chromecast w/ streaming apps
  • 4 HDMI ports; 2 USB
  • Model: XBR-49X800H
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
