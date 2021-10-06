Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" cuts it to $78 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- works with Google Assistant
- charging case
- Model: WF1000XM3
Expires 10/12/2021
Published 37 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $164 less than they cost new at Amazon and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- noise cancelling microphone
- Alexa enabled
- up to 18 hours talk time w/ charging case
- Model: WFSP800N
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $15 under our June certified refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $64 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- built-in mic
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: WF-XB700/L
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to make this $8 under October's mention, and $56 less than a new model. That's the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black
or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
That's $39 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- In Black or White.
Save on a selection of earbuds and over-the-ear headphones. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $29.95 ($20 off).
Apply coupon code "DNS20" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4 sizes of eartips
- IPX8 waterproof
- charging case
- Model: BT-BH020
That's $18 less than yesterday's mention, among the lowest price we've seen for a brand new pair, and a low by $31 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $19 under our June mention of a certified refurb and the lowest price we've seen for it. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- waterproof
- LED illumination
- Model: SRS-XB33
That's a $50 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google Play Store apps
- Android TV OS
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs
- works with Alexa & Google assistant
That's $32 off list, $2 under our mention from last November, and the best price we've ever seen. (Many stores are matching this price.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Blue.
- up to 15 hours battery life per charge
- voice-assistant compatible w/ hands-free calling
- Model: WI-XB400
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to drop it to $168.30. That's $10 under our last mention and $110 less than buying a brand new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- active noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
- 8 hours operation per charge
- IPX42 water resistance
- Model: WF-1000XM4
