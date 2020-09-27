New
Daily Steals · 52 mins ago
Sony True Wireless Headphones
$65 $80
free shipping

Coupon code "DNSONYNC" drops it to $15 under our mention from December and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $35.) Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • digital noise cancelling
  • battery life of up to 9-hours
  • hard carrying case with battery
  • built-in mic
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Model: WF1000X
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNSONYNC"
  • Expires 9/27/2020
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
