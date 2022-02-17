That's the best refurb price we could find by $30. You'll pay at least $84 for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 10 hours of playback
- charging case
- IPX4 splash- and sweat-proof
- Model: WF-C500
Published 26 min ago
That's $138 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- works with Google Assistant
- charging case
- includes USB Type-C cable
- Model: WF-1000XM3
You'd pay $348 or more for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Black.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Save up to $100 off iPad Air, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "PREZDAY15" on select items. Save on an array of headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $71.40 after coupon ($99 for it new elsewhere)
Apply coupon code "SAVE50 " to get an extra $50 off a selection of Bose earbuds and audio glasses frames. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose Refurbished items are backed by a full 1-year Bose warranty, same as new products.
- Pictured are the Refurb Bose Sport Earbuds for $105 ($74 off).
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Shop over 100 used styles for office, gaming, and lounge. Why buy Herman Miller, especially with the higher prices even on used items? Because, not only are they made with comfort and posture in mind (good for your overall health), but they are made to last. A new model direct from Herman Miller would carry a 12-year warranty, almost unheard of in the industry. With that kind of guarantee, you know they are made with the highest quality materials. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair for $1,257 ($538 off list).
It's the best deal we could find by $2, but many big stores charge $228 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/4" super tweeter, 1” tweeter, and dual 5.12" woofers
- 45Hz to 50kHz frequency response
- Model: SSCS3
While most stores are matched, it's still a substantial $402 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google TV smart apps
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: KD75X80J
- UPC: 027242921825
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR, Dolby Vision & HLG
- Android TV OS smart apps
- Apple AirPlay, Chromecast & Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: KD55X80J
- UPC: 027242921849
That's $17 less than what you'd pay on the PS Store. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by neogames via eBay
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 10 hours of playback
- splash- and sweat-proof
- Model: WF-C500
