New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished Sony Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$34 $40
free shipping

Apply code "PURCHASECR15" to get the best price we could find for a refurb by $10. You'll pay at least $58 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
Features
  • IP67 waterproof rating, dustproof, shockproof, and rustproof
  • up to 12 hours playtime
  • X-balanced speaker
  • USB-C rechargeable
  • Model: SRSXB23
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/20/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Sony Electronics
Refurbished Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 77% -- $34 Buy Now