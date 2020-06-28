That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Best Buy
- fits laptops up to 17.3"
- padded laptop compartment
- 2-section file compartment
- zip-down organizer
- removable shoulder strap
- Model: LVL330-4
That's the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Amazon
- padded laptop compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: 117356-1398
It's $40 under what you'd pay buying direct from Solo. Buy Now at Best Buy
- padded back panel
- fits most laptops with up to a 15.6" display
- side mesh and quick access front pockets
- Model: VAR704-10
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get this price. That's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Tanga
- It's available in several styles and colors
- Fits most laptops up to 17"
- Padded laptop compartment
- Multi-compartment design
That's the best shipped price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes attached gasket and mounting hardware
- Model: MM420C
That's $4 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- heavy duty construction
- snap lid design secures contents
- industrial strength constructions holds up to extreme and tough storage
- holds up to 12 gallons
- Model: 479293
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "QDO5V2O8" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jesled Lighting via Amazon.
- 3 adjustable modes
- dusk to dawn sensor
- weatherproof
- Model: JDJP-SWL-90LED-CW-1
That's the best price we could find per square foot (by a buck) for a similar tile and significant savings that add up with larger projects. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.49 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $45 or more (6+ tiles) bag free shipping.
- slip and stain resistant
- suitable for indoor or outdoor use
- Model: LHDPAVNPORANT16
