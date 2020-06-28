New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 22 mins ago
Solo New York Studio Portfolio Laptop Briefcase
$18 $47
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • fits laptops up to 17.3"
  • padded laptop compartment
  • 2-section file compartment
  • zip-down organizer
  • removable shoulder strap
  • Model: LVL330-4
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptop Bags Best Buy
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register