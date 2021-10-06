Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save $70 instead of buying a new model at other local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 180° adjustable directional chute
- Dual LED headlamps
- 15-amp electric motor
- Compact wheels
- Model: SJ627E
Coupon code "DNEWS167921" cuts it to $69 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day Snow Joe warranty applies.
- up to 22 minutes of runtime per charge
- 400W motor
- throws snow up to 20 feet and cuts a 13" x 6" path
- Model: 24V-SS13
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on blowers, chainsaws, a trimmer, lawnmower, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Greenworks 40V 12" Cordless Chainsaw, Battery, & Charger for $104.99 (low by $48)
Apply coupon code "DNEWS431021" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 6" roller diameter
- steel handle
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's $49 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 180° adjustable chute
- 4-blade rotor
- halogen headlight
- moves up to 720 lbs of snow per minute
- Model: SJ623E
