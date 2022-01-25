New
4 Wheel Parts · 1 hr ago
$1,160 w/ pickup $1,400
pickup
Choose store pickup for the best price we could find by $240. Buy Now at 4 Wheel Parts
Features
- measures 95" x 56" x 51"
- telescopic anodized aluminum ladder
- mosquito screens
- 1" aluminum/polyurethane sandwich base
- 600d heavy-duty rip stop polyester, waterproof and polyurethane-impregnated top
- Model: 2583
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
