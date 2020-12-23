New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
SmallHD 502 Bright On-Camera Monitor
$529 $999
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $170. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • SDI & HDMI Inputs
  • 1000:1 contrast ratio
  • 5" 1080p LCD display
  • Model: MON-502B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 5 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Camera Accessories B&H Photo Video SmallHD
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 47% -- $529 Buy Now