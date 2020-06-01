New
Skylink Atoms Smartphone-Controlled Chain Drive Garage Door Opener
$120 $220
That's $100 under list price and about $40 less than you'd pay on eBay, depending on the seller. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Wi-Fi & integration with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
  • anti-break-in drive system
  • LED light
  • automatic timer to close
  • Model: ATR-1612CKW
