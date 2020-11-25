You'd pay at least $60 more for this quantity in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- A two-year Allstate warranty is included.
- Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: S2JSW-M003
You'd pay $28 for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- up to 12 hours
- built-in mic
- adjustable headband
- Model: S5PXW-L003-B
A great stocking stuffer idea for kids and teenagers, you'd pay about $10 for just 1 set of these earbuds, in any color, elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Blue.
- Sold by GreatValueSite via eBay and backed by seller's 2 year warranty.
- 3.5mm jack
- retail packaging
- noise-isolating design
- Model: S2SDUDZ-012
That's $32 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 30 hours' total battery
- 3 EQ Modes
- Built-in Tile technology (to locate if lost)
- Model: S2IVW-N742
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply code "AFFCYBER40" to get $28 under our mention from yesterday, $138 off the list price, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Blinq
- May show minor wear.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's $112 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
That's a savings of $259 off the list price, and $60 less than you'd pay for the SS-5 model in new condition (that model is nearly identical, but has a 40-oz. reservoir instead of the 48-oz. on the SS-6 has). Buy Now at eBay
- A two-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- This item is fully functional, but may have minor scratches or dents, and may not come with the original box.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- 3 brew sizes
- removable drip tray
- 48-oz. water tank capacity
- Model: SS-6FR
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
