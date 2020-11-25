New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Certified Refurb Skullcandy Jib+ Active In-Ear Headphones 3-Pack
$9 $90
free shipping

You'd pay at least $60 more for this quantity in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • A two-year Allstate warranty is included.
  • Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
Features
  • IPX4 waterproof
  • Model: S2JSW-M003
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Skullcandy
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 90% -- $9 Buy Now