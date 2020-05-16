Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
eBay · 51 mins ago
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$50 $85
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Reviews are generally positive – some fault the headphones for having too much bass, others for having too little bass. So it's probably [gasp] entirely subjective.
Features
  • up to 16 hours of use per charge
  • Bluetooth
  • 3 sizes of foam ear tips
  • Model: S2SSW-M003
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Skullcandy
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register