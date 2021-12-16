That's $10 less than you'd pay for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by greatvaluesite via eBay.
- IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant
- 12 hours of battery life
- Model: S2DMW
That's $62 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere.
Update: Details corrected. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Great Value Site via eBay.
- on-bud controls
- built-in microphone
- Bluetooth 5.0
- sweat-, water-, and dust-resistant
- charging case
- Model: S2IFWN740
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Grey/Teal pictured).
- water-resistant
- noise-isolating fit
- 14 hours of battery life (4 hours in earbuds, 10 hours in charging case)
- Model: V2VYW-N299
You'd pay $100 for a new pair direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/ Orange.
- Sold by greatvaluesite via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Water-resistant
- Call functions
- Volume control
- Built-in on/off switch
- Wireless charging
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Royal Blue.
- Removable flex collar
- Built-in mic
- Up to 7 hours of playback
It's $32 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C quick charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 5 hours runtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: PD-BH1086BK
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Apply coupon code "FYNAZFG9" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by 54dgegt.
- This item is shipped by the seller and may take up to 6 weeks to arrive.
- made of silicone
- noise blocking
- in-line microphone
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Get this deal via coupon code "ADIDASWINTER25". You'd pay twice that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Core Black
- In sizes 6.5, 10.5, 12.5, and 13
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $60 off list, $20 under our mention from last December, $29 under what you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black (pictured) and Bleached Blue.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- built-in mic
- IP55 water resistance
- built-in Tile technology
- Model: S2TVW
You'd pay about this price for just 1 set of new ones elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by greatvaluesite via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Blue/Black pictured).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3.5mm Jack
That's half of what you'd pay for these new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Active noise canceling
- True wireless freedom
- Ambient mode
- Rapid charge
- 22 hours battery life
- Model: S6HHW-N740
- UPC: 810015588512
