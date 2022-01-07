That's the best per-pair price we've seen, and $5 more at Walmart for a new pair. (A single refurb pair costs $12 in our December mention.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Great Value Site via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 12 hours of battery life
- IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant
- Model: S2DMW
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Grey/Teal pictured).
- water-resistant
- noise-isolating fit
- 14 hours of battery life (4 hours in earbuds, 10 hours in charging case)
- Model: V2VYW-N299
That's $71 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Great Value Site via eBay.
- on-bud controls
- built-in microphone
- Bluetooth 5.0
- sweat-, water-, and dust-resistant
- charging case
- Model: S2IFWN740
You'd pay $100 for a new pair direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/ Orange.
- Sold by greatvaluesite via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Water-resistant
- Call functions
- Volume control
- Built-in on/off switch
- Wireless charging
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Royal Blue.
- Removable flex collar
- Built-in mic
- Up to 7 hours of playback
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Apply code "LEN40" to drop the price $6 below our mention in November and save $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Smart touch control
- Waterproof
- Up to 6 hours of playback time
- Model: LP40
Save up to $80 on a selection of Bose earbuds. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds in Baltic Blue for $149 ($30 off).
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on over 140 styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Scram 6 Running Shoes for $28.15 (low by $32)
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
You'll pay around $80 for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- active noise cancellation
- on-bud controls
- built-in mic
- Bluetooth 5.0
- includes charging case
That's half of what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by voodublu via eBay
- built-in mic
- IP55 water resistance
- built-in Tile technology
- Model: S2TVW
It's $20 under the best price we could find for a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black (pictured) and Gray.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Great Value Site via eBay.
- 33-foot wireless range
- IP55 water resistance
- built-in Tile technology
- Model: S2IVW-N740
You'd pay about this price for just 1 set of new ones elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by greatvaluesite via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Blue/Black pictured).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3.5mm Jack
