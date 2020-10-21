New
eBay · 31 mins ago
$49 $99
free shipping
That's $50 less than you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
Features
- 24-tooth carbide blade
- precise cuts up to 51°
- Model: SPT67WE-01-RT
Details
Comments
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
eBay · 21 hrs ago
Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6.5" Circular Saw
$75
free shipping
You'd pay around $44 more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
- 3,700 RPM motor
- compact ergonomic design
- heavy gauge
- Model: XSS02ZR
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery
$179 $308
free shipping
You'd pay $49 more for the saw and battery elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- 3500 RPM
- 2.5" cut depth
- electronic brake
- depth adjustment
eBay · 1 day ago
Open-Box Worx ExacTrack 20V 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw
$89 in-cart $140
free shipping
Add to cart to see the price drop automatically. That's a $25 low. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- This item is in "open-box" condition, meaning that's basically new but may not ship in original packaging
Features
- carbide tipped blade
- vacuum adapter
- hex key
- battery
- charger
- Model: WX530L
eBay · 3 days ago
Apple iPhone Lightning Dock
$16 $30
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
Features
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
eBay · 3 days ago
Mesh Screen Privacy Tarp
from $30
free shipping
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
Features
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
eBay · 1 day ago
Certified Refurb Bose Electronics at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
eBay · 4 days ago
Apple at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$49
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register