Save 20% off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- edge forming, straight, surface forming, and joinery bits
- control cut design
- carbide tips
- Model: 91015
The discount below applies in cart on an assortment of around 60 Ryobi power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149
- $30 off $199
- $50 off $249 or more
- Most of these items get free shipping, but for those that don't, opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges.
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- brushless motor
- 3/8" ratcheting chuck for a wide variety of bits
- 2-speed transmission
- 15 clutch settings
- Model: DCD706B
Save on a selection of DeWalt power tools and accessories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $199 or more.
- $90 off $349 or more.
- $175 off $499 or more.
- Discounts apply automatically in the cart.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- rare earth neodymium magnet
- 2-piece design
- Model: B-35097
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Use the promo code to save on a huge selection of regular and sale-priced washers, dryers, fridges, stoves, range hoods, and more. Get up to an extra $500 off with coupon "470000000005369". Shop Now at Lowe's
- The codes gives $150 off $1,499, $300 off $1,999, or $500 off $2,499 or more.
- Lowe's offers a price match guarantee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
