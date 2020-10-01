New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Simpson PowerShot 3,500 PSI 2.5 GPM Gas Pressure Washer
$320 $370
free shipping

It's $229 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by DooDahDeals via eBay.
  • A warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it. The seller offers free 30 day returns, however.
Features
  • Honda GX200 engine
  • 25-ft. high pressure hose
  • 5 quick connect nozzles
  • welded steel frame construction
  • Model: 61002
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Simpson
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $320 Buy Now