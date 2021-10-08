New
eBay · 7 mins ago
$166 $195
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to make this $29 under what you'd pay direct from simplehuman. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by simplehuman via eBay.
- Available in Brushed or Rose Gold.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- 5x magnification mirror
- 10x magnification detail mirror magnetically attaches to front & stores on back
- CRI 90 tru-lux light system w/ over 50,000 color variations
- WiFi enabled and works with phone app
- 1 full charge lasts up to 4 weeks
- motion sensor
- measures 5.1" x 9.1" x 14.2" overall
- Model: ST3007
Details
Comments
