Walmart · 38 mins ago
ShelterLogic GrowIT 10x20-Foot Greenhouse-in-a-Box
$400
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $65, outside of the seller below. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by Hayneedle via Walmart.
  • Wayfair currently offers the same price.
  • screened vents at both ends for increased air circulation
  • temporary auger anchors, hardware kit, and easy step-by-step instructions for setting up
  • Model: 70658
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
ShelterLogic GrowIT 10x20-Foot Greenhouse-in-a-Box
$300 $330
curbside pickup

You'd pay over $400 elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Opt for ship-to-store pickup to avoid paying over $100 for shipping. You'll be able to collect it outside.
  • Screened vents at both ends for increased air circulation
  • Temporary auger anchors, hardware kit, and easy step-by-step instructions for setting up
  • Model: 70658
