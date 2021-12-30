It's a savings of $45 off list and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- vacuum suction
- spray mop function
- rechargeable battery
- includes 2 reusable pads & 12-oz. bottle of hard floor cleaner
- Model: VM190
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- telescoping handle (from 36" to 60")
- built-in squeegee edge
- Model: SW-250I-AMZ-6
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EcoClean Solutions via Amazon
That's a $6 shipped low. Buy Now at Amazon
- safely removes dirt, soil & residue to soften, strengthen & moisturize neglected leather
- non-toxic
- Model: 91
Get after-Christmas prices on toys, household appliances, home goods, holiday decor, clothing, & more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is Squeakee Rainbowie the Balloon Dog Electronic Pet for $30 ($28 off).
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Birchwood Fir Artificial Christmas Tree w/ Clear LED Lights for $75 ($75 off).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- Price may vary by location.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- 0.5 mm extra fine point
- transparent barrel
- Model: 31173
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
It's $10 under our mention from March and the best price we could find by $5 for a refurbished unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DooDahDeals via eBay.
- self-cleaning brushroll
- converts to handheld
- combination crevice tool
- dusting brush
- Model: UV480
You'd pay $250 for it new at Amazon. Buy Now at MorningSave
- A 90-day MorningSave warranty applies.
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- smart sensor navigation
- tri-brush system
- works with SharkClean App and voice control with Alexa
- auto-sense navigation
- Model: RV761
- UPC: 622356558389
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- lift-away detachable pod
- advanced swivel steering
- LED headlights
- sealed HEPA system
- Model: LA322
