That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $16. You'll pay around $249 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doodahdeals via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-cleaning brush roll
- detachable canister for lift-away portable mode
- anti-allergen Complete Seal Technology + HEPA filter
- includes crevice and upholstery tool
- Model: ZU560
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $124 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This is a Scratch & Dent refurb, and will have a moderate level of wear & tear, but is still in full working condition.
- A 90-day Refurbished Product Service Center warranty applies.
- charging dock
- two side brushes
- remote control via a mobile app or Amazon Alexa
- botboundary connectors
- Model: RV750
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Graphite.
- charging dock
- detactable dust cup
- single touch empty
- Model: WV201
- UPC: 622356555296
That's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Amazon
- detachable Pod Pet Power brush crevice
- captures 99.99% of dust and allergens of particles .3 microns or larger
- upholstery tool
- LED headlights
- Model: LA322
That's $70 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- multi-surface cleaning
- WiFi
- 120 minute runtime
- works with Alexa
- Model: AV751
- UPC: 622356563819
Save on ever-popular Dyson models, robot vacuums, classic corded models, and more, now at an even greater discount (from 40% just 3 days ago). Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Shark Rocket HV301 Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum for $99.99 ($100 off).
Save on hair dryers, vacuums, and purifier fans. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- These items are covered by a 6-month Dyson warranty.
Save on over two dozen vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. Shop Now at eBay
- Dyson V7 Fluffy HEPA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $200 pictured (price low by $70).
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Apply code "2Y5UWAEL" to save $28 and a buck under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
- 5600Pa suction
- reuseable and washable filter
- 6,000mAh battery
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
Save 50% on a selection of Apple iPad Tablets. Choose from Apple iPad 3 & 4, Air, Air 2, and Mini 2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Flying Sale via eBay.
- A 1-year Flying Sale warranty is provided.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's $15 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Kohl's
- If you don't want the Kohl's Cash, Walmart has it for $69.
- 12-oz. water tank capacity
- magnetic charging cord
- 2 disposable VACMOP pads
- 12-oz. cleaning solution
- Model: VM252
- UPC: 622356562041
Use coupon code "THANKS" to bag the best price we could find by $83. Plus, get $60 in Kohl's Cash to spend later. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 28 to December 9.
- 11" cleaning path
- 30-ft cord
- Zero-M self-cleaning brushroll
- includes upholstery tool, crevice tool, and pet power brush
- Model: AZ1002
