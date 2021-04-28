Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR4MOM". It's at least $64 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- noise isolation
- touch pad (on right ear cup)
- smart pause
- Model: 506514
- A 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Compact, ergonomic over-ear headphones.
- Bass boost & surround sound listening modes.
- Easy to set up
- Main controls located on headphones
- Model: RS 175
- UPC: 615104228382, 615104338531
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Take half off by applying coupon code "7V5YX7D7". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Diaclara via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- IPX5 waterproof
- 33-foot wireless range
- charging case with LED display
That's $56 under the best price we could find for a new unit, and it's the lowest price we've seen for this in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
Save $28 when you apply coupon code "2B5KQKB7".
Update: It's now $10.80 after coupon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Doohayee via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- IPX8 waterproof
- built-in mic
- charging case
- up to 4 hours run time on full charge
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328 feet
