Sennheiser CX 400 BT True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $100
Crutchfield · 50 mins ago
Sennheiser CX 400 BT True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$100 $200
free shipping

Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Tips
  • Available in Black or White.
Features
  • 5Hz to 21kHz frequency response
  • 107 dB sensitivity
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • voice assistant compatibility
  • dual microphones
  • Model: 143CX400
