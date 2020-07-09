New
Jomashop · 1 hr ago
Seiko Men's Flight Chronograph Watch
$220 $230
free shipping

Save $90 over the next best price we found via coupon code "FLASHFS10". Buy Now at Jomashop

Features
  • stainless steel case and band
  • water resistant to 660 feet
  • hardlex crystal
  • slide rule bezel
  • 3 sub-dials
  • Model: SNA411
  • Code "FLASHFS10"
  • Published 1 hr ago
expired
Rakuten · 11 mos ago
Seiko Men's Flight Chronograph Watch
$221 w/ $55 in Rakuten points $475
free shipping

Area Trend via Rakuten offers the Seiko Men's Flight Chronograph Watch in Black Dial for $220.68 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $55 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's $34 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $33. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now

Features
  • Stainless steel case and band
  • Hardlex crystal
  • Slide rule bezel
  • 3 sub-dials
  • Water resistant to 660 feet
  • Model: SNA411
