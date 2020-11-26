New
Secure Pro Latch Edition WiFi Smart Lock
$224 $300
  • Available in Satin Nickel, Matte Black, or Venetian Bronze.
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 3D fingerprint sensor stores up to 99 fingerprints and only detects physical fingerprints
  • compatible with most standard doors 1-3/8" to 2" thick
  • Model: 628W-SN
